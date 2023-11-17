Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Splunk worth $60,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,967,513. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.68.

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $150.88 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.32.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

