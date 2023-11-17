Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,370 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Yum China worth $58,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 370.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

