Swiss National Bank Sells 20,000 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $46,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 25.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,492,000 after buying an additional 64,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $255.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $385.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average of $240.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.17. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

