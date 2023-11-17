Swiss National Bank Sells 44,700 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Lamb Weston worth $60,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $84,036,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 562.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 745,148 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LW opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

