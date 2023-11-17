Swiss National Bank Sells 48,000 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Quest Diagnostics worth $56,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average of $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

