Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $45,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,578 shares of company stock worth $16,906,410. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZS opened at $186.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.