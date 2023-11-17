Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDL opened at $33.50 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

