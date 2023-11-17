Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,208,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after buying an additional 879,976 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after buying an additional 1,404,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,335,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

