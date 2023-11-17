Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 17,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

A opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.