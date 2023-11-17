Synovus Financial Corp Has $128,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after acquiring an additional 172,922 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,845 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

