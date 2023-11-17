Synovus Financial Corp Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.62. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.