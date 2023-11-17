Synovus Financial Corp Invests $229,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,319 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 781,235 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,089,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.