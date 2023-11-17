Synovus Financial Corp Invests $229,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,319 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 781,235 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,089,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

