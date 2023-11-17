Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 25,250 LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of LENSAR as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in LENSAR by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR Stock Down 0.7 %

LNSR opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. LENSAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.