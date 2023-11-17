Synovus Financial Corp Sells 178 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

