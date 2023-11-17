Synovus Financial Corp Sells 219 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in First American Financial by 72.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 149,365 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in First American Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FAF opened at $56.28 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.39%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

