Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. UBS Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $156.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.