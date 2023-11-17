Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $110.79, but opened at $126.08. Target shares last traded at $130.28, with a volume of 9,928,269 shares traded.

The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Target alerts:

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.