TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,437,904,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,333,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,922,000 after buying an additional 154,638 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRP. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,583.33%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.