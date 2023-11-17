TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 597,573 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,018,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,573 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $34,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

View Our Latest Report on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.