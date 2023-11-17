TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $32,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,826,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,309 shares of company stock worth $5,533,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $168.33 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.