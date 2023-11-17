TD Asset Management Inc Buys 150,823 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,823 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $29,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 64.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,412,000 after buying an additional 647,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,556,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

