TD Asset Management Inc Buys 16,297 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,303 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $215.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

