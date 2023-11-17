TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,573 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $38,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $281.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.71. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

