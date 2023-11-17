TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $32,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $173.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $179.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

