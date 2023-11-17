TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $33,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

