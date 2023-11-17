TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,798,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,967 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $26,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,298.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 130,479 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 56.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.8% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

