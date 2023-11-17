TD Asset Management Inc Has $25.53 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $25,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

