TD Asset Management Inc Has $26.84 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $26,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 21,222 shares worth $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Block in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Block Stock Down 0.1 %

SQ stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

