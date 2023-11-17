TD Asset Management Inc Has $29.47 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $29,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 287,571 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DexCom by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,752 shares of company stock worth $850,297 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $104.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.