TD Asset Management Inc Has $32.26 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstService were worth $32,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FirstService by 41.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

FSV opened at $151.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

