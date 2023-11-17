TD Asset Management Inc Has $38.88 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,079 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $38,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $79.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

