TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after buying an additional 53,622,708 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

