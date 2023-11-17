TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,659 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $28,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $10,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,938,605.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,026 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $387,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $10,424,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,938,605.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,822 shares of company stock valued at $73,195,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.