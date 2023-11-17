TD Asset Management Inc Makes New $27.07 Million Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 338,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,070,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

