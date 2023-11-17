TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $35,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 129.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 126.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

