TD Asset Management Inc Sells 11,850 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $34,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $70,638.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $966,128.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $70,638.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,244. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

