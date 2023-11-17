TD Asset Management Inc Sells 20,181 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 876,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,181 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $35,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SEE opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

