TD Asset Management Inc Sells 2,036 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $24,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,103,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Penumbra by 104.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after buying an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penumbra by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,419,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,307,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total value of $90,650.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total transaction of $90,650.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $223.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 217.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.29.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

