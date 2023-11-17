TD Asset Management Inc Sells 208,690 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 208,690 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $29,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

