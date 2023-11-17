TD Asset Management Inc Sells 23,000 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enovis were worth $28,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Enovis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Enovis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enovis by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,209,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,674,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,871,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $50.85 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

