TD Asset Management Inc Sells 27,754 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,754 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $35,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 304.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

EXR opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $133.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

