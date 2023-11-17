TD Asset Management Inc Sells 56,887 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,887 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $27,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $236.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

