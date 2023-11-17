TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,414 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.41.

NYSE HCA opened at $240.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

