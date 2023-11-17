TD Asset Management Inc Sells 7,399 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 2.5 %

PYPL opened at $56.82 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

