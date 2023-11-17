TD Asset Management Inc Sells 8,280 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 806,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $36,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.70 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

