TD Asset Management Inc Sells 83,254 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,254 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $203.12 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.80.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

