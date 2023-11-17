TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $28,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

