Telsey Advisory Group Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $105.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.16.

TJX Companies stock opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

