Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after purchasing an additional 117,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

