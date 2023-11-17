Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Terex worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $65.64.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.